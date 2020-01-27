Those with a loved one who is experiencing dementia may benefit from two different groups that meet at the Fountains of Hosanna Senior Living Community, on the campus of Hosanna Church Lakeville, 9850 163rd St. W.

The Facing Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets the first and third Saturday each month 10-11 a.m. More information is at abirk@charter.net or 952-435-7199.

The Younger Onset Demential Support Group meets the second Saturday each month 9:30-11 a.m. More information is at timhrobi@outlook.com or deanesue@gmail.com.

Both groups are facilitated by individuals trained by the Alzheimer’s Association.

