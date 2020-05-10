Lakeville Area School District officials thanked the many Schmitty & Sons Bus Company associates and their drivers last week. The drivers have been delivering meals to students all over the district every day and have supported the delivery of learning devices.
Delivering hope in Lakeville
- Photo from Lakeville Area Schools
