Toys for Town, an annual drive organized by the Farmington Police Department, made its deliveries on Saturday as people from throughout the community dropped off wrapped presents for families and children in Farmington. Local families are also receiving groceries. Monetary donations are still being accepted at the Police Department. More information is at 651-280-6TOY (6869) or email Toys4Town@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Delivering holiday joy in Farmington
- Photos from Lauren Siebenaler/City of Farmington
