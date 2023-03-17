DCTC student receives scholarship Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laura Bauer, a student at Dakota County Technical College, received a Pacific Dental Services Foundation Dental Assistant Scholarship.She was one of 14 dental assisting students across the country to collectively receive $50,000. The scholarships were awarded as part of Dental Assistants Recognition Week from March 5-11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pacific Dental Services Foundation Dental Assistant Scholarship Laura Bauer Dakota County Technical College Dental Assistant Dental Assistants Recognition Week Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Vendella is a reflection of its eclectic owner Marcy Baumann Eagan police officer in critical condition after squad car struck Conditional use approved for Antlers Park concession in Lakeville Farmington Planning approves downtown Ebert apartments Scott Highlands Middle School's show ‘Seussical Jr.’ opens March 16 E-editions Dakota County Tribune 11 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0
