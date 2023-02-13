Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College generate $331.4 million in economic impact per year, according to an economic contribution analysis commissioned by Minnesota State.
“DCTC and Inver Hills play an essential role in growing our local economies. We work with employers across the region, providing highly skilled workers and direct training solutions,” said Michael Berndt, president of the colleges, in a press release. “We enhance the quality of life here in the southeast metro by supporting both economic and community development.”
The study, which included the 30 colleges and seven universities of the Minnesota State system, was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
“An economic contribution analysis is an objective way to measure the significance of an organization in the regional economy,” said Nichole Parker, Parker Philips president. “It is a useful tool that policymakers can use to inform their decisions. The numbers speak for themselves — DCTC and Inver Hills clearly are an important contributor to the regional economy.”
In the analysis, the study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by DCTC and Inver Hills and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the colleges. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
The study also calculated tax revenues generated by this level of economic activity, including sales, property, personal income, and corporate income taxes. The study concluded that DCTC and Inver Hills generate about $26.6 million in tax revenues for state and local government.
Other notable findings on DCTC and Inver Hills:
- $158 million alumni impact generated annually
- $4.5 million in charitable contributions annually
- More than 1,400 graduates annually
For more information on the broader study visit: minnstate.edu/IMPACT/#pagecontent
