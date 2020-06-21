The Minnesota State Board of Trustees announced that it will freeze undergraduate tuition for the fall semester.
That decision impacts all the colleges and universities within Minnesota State including Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College.
Chancellor Devinder Maholtra recommended the tuition freeze as a demonstration of Minnesota State’s commitment to affordability. To make the freeze possible, Minnesota State made a one-time reallocation of funds from the Leveraged Equipment Program – a program that helps fund purchases of state-of-the-art equipment, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Minnesota State also launched an expansion of the Workforce Development Scholarship program.
For fall semester, nearly 2,200 scholarships of $2,500 each are being awarded to students who enroll in programs leading to high-demand occupations in health care services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture.
This fall, DCTC and Inver Hills will offer a mix of on-campus and online courses to support students.
College officials said they continue to put the health and safety of students, faculty and staff first. As such, the campuses have implemented health and safety protocols aligned with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health.
DCTC and Inver Hills officials said they are prepared to help students continue their educational journey – whether they are just starting college, continuing on their educational journey or going back to school to retool their skills for new job opportunities.
Prospective students can also take advantage of Virtual Minnesota State Week (June 22-26), which will include virtual campus visits, meetings with admissions and financial aid counselors, and free application for admission.
For more information about programs and registering at DCTC and Inver Hills, visit https://oneboldfuture.com/register/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.