The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce bestowed on Friday the Women to Watch Award, Champion of Women, and Gamechanger Award at the 11th Annual Women’s Leadership Forum at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.
“We are honored to recognize three outstanding women in Dakota County who exemplify professional, volunteerism, and commitment to advancing careers for women,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the DCR Chamber. “We are thrilled to celebrate these women at our 11th Annual Women’s Conference.”
The honorees were:
Women to Watch Award, Katie Bernhjelm, Twin Cities Orthopedics – Bernhjelm has worked for the Minnesota Vikings, City Council of Farmington, Allied Integrated Marketing, Mall of American, and recently joined TCO as chief of staff. The chamber said that Bernhjelm is compassionate about developing people as she has volunteered as the chair of leadership and event committees all while being on two chamber boards.
Champion of Women, Brenda Johnson, Old National Bank – Johnson has spent her professional career within the banking industry and worked her way up the ranks to her current vice president level. The chamber said that Johnson is very supportive of women leaders, as she was a founding organizer of Anchor Bank’s Women at the Center and a current member of Old National Bank Women’s Leadership Council. Johnson is also a longtime and active member of the DCR Chamber.
Gamechanger Award, LaVonne Nicolai, Castle Rock Bank – Over the years Nicolai has made significant contributions in the community banking industry. LaVonne is very involved with the Castle Bank Rockers group, which offers activities for people of all ages to participate in travel, the arts, and many other areas of interest. For over 25 years, she has supported the Lewis House domestic shelter, which helps women attain their freedom from abuse and achieve their goals.
More about the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce is at dcrchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.