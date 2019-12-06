The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 1 during its annual event.
The awards are a way to recognize and highlight local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals for their outstanding work and impact they have on the community.
“These are people and organizations that help make Dakota County a great place to live, work and thrive,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This is an opportunity to recognize individuals and businesses for the important work that they do and our opportunity to say, ‘thank you’. The number of nominations we received shows the strength of our community and the leaders who are making Dakota County a great place to work and live.”
The Above and Beyond Award and the Legacy Award are presented to individuals who have continuously made an impact on their community.
This year, the Above and Beyond award was given to Jackie Paul for her community service.
The Legacy Award was presented to Mark Lofthus for his leadership, intuition, and innovation in the industry.
“This is truly a time a growth in Dakota County, and it is inspiring to see the successes that individuals, businesses, nonprofits and organizations have experienced within the past year,” said Emily Bohmbach, senior manager of partnership activation for the Minnesota Vikings and Cchairperson for the 2019 event committee. “Every recipient that received an award displayed true leadership in their category, whether that be fostering positive community impacts, growing as an organization, or exhibiting innovation in the field.”
Local businesses and business professionals were recognized in five different categories.
Below are the businesses or individuals who won in each category:
• Business Excellence Large Business Award – Prime Therapeutics
• Business Excellence Small Business Award – Merchants Bank, Rosemount
• Community Impact Award – Eagan Foundation
• Inclusionary Business of the Year Award – Copy-Right Printing
• Above and Beyond Award (Community Leadership) – Jackie Paul, 360 Communities
• Legacy Award – Mark Lofthus, Dakota Electric Association
The DCR Chamber of Commerce serves the cities of Eagan, Farmington, Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Rosemount, Sunfish Lake, and West St. Paul, along with Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka, and Hampton townships.
More is at dcrchamber.com.
