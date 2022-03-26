The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation awarded on Friday seven outstanding young women $1,000 scholarships to be used toward their post-secondary education.
The winning recipients who received their awards at the 11th Annual Women’s Leadership Forum at the Radisson Blu Mall of America were:
Apple Valley High School – Aurel Agbemaple;
Burnsville High School – Verness Jones;
Eagan High School – Taryn Hillerud, Catalina Decker and Mary Prinske;
South St. Paul High School – Abby Rosebur; and
Two Rivers High School – Mirka Nieto.
Aurel Agbemaple plans to major in kinesiology in pursuit of becoming a physical therapist. She is looking at several schools, including the University of Minnesota, Loyola Chicago and USC. Her parents are immigrants from Togo and she is a first-generation college student. She has been active in school sports and volunteer projects, and has maintained a 3.935 GPA. Her family has limited funds for college expenses; her mother is a mentor who is going back to school to become a surgical technician.
Vernessa Jones plans to seek combat engineering through ROTC and then regular engineering in school. She has worked at several jobs and active in Black student union at Burnsville and in Burnsville Strong. School activities are mostly in band and drumline. She said she wants to break down gender/race norms for women.
Taryn Hillerud plans to study information technology applied in health care and transportation settings. She is looking at the University of Minnesota, Macalester College and St. Olaf College. Both of her parents are immigrants. She has participated in foreign language immersion programs, is in the school band, and worked at an optometry clinic. She has a 3.996 GPA.
Catalina Decker plans a career in oncology and otolaryngology, attending either UW-Eau Claire, or Montana State. She has many academic, athletic, and school band accomplishments, and works part-time at a small restaurant. One of her parents has cancer and she anticipates an expensive college path in her chosen field. She has taken a number of AP classes and maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Mary Prinske plans to attend Dunwoody for welding and metal fabrication/industrial engineering technology. She is active in school, work, and volunteer activities. She has been diagnosed with dyslexia (earlier in school) and autism (just in the last couple years). She recognizes she will face financial challenges paying for further education, but wants to enter as a woman in a male-dominated occupation. Her GPA of 3.907.
Abby Rosebur is seeking to become a physician’s assistant, enrolled in a health careers and medicine program in the Tri-District, with plans to attend Augsburg University. She has been a three-sport captain and has received academic awards, with a 3.699 GPA. She wants to break down stereotypes for mixed race girls and be an example for them entering medical fields.
Mirka Nieto hopes to study psychology and become a psychiatrist. She is a first-generation college student, and due to her family’s financial hardships, she will be paying for her own college expenses. She has family in Honduras. She has been active in Boys and Girls Club and works a part-time job. She has a 3.136 GPA.
