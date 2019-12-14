Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting in scheduled for Jan. 16 at the Mendakota Country Club.
The theme for this year is “The Power of Us.”
The DCR Chamber will look at accomplishments achieved in 2019 and its goals and initiatives for 2020. Executive Vice President of Thomson Reuters Rick King is this year’s keynote speaker. King plans to share his thoughts on the changes in the publishing world.
“We are excited and honored to have Rick as our keynote speaker for this year’s annual meeting,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the DCR Chamber of Commerce. “Rick is not only a leader at Thomson Reuters, but a business leader in the Twin Cities metro. He knows the importance of collaboration and teamwork, and how the ‘Power of Us’ can be applied around Dakota County.”
King has worked for Thomson Reuters since 2000 and has held numerous executive-level roles within the company. Along with his work at Thomson Reuters, he has served on multiple commissions and committees for the state of Minnesota and the United States such as: Metropolitan Airport Commission, Governor’s Technology Advisory Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Telecommunication and e-Commerce Committee, and Minnesota’s Ultra-High-Speed Broadband Task Force.
Registration is required to attend the DCR Chamber Annual Meeting. To register or learn more about the annual meeting visit https://www.dcrchamber.com.
