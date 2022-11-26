Photo submitted

bus david charlez

David Charlez Designs (from left) Jake Beaudet, Gabe Morrell, Lisa Swanson, David Zweber, Lindsay Craft and Shawn Michlitsch.

David Charlez Designs won two Trillium Awards from Housing First Minnesota. The Trillium Awards are presented to the trade partners of Reggie Award-winning and ROMA-winning homes for their contributions in making those homes exceptional. David Charlez Designs received its honor at Housing First Minnesota’s Building Industry Gala (BIG) Night, presented on Oct. 28 at Mystic Lake Center.

The Trillium Awards were designed over two decades ago to recognize the partnership between contractor and their suppliers and subcontractors in creating excellence. Today, companies that provide products, services or labor for any new home entered in the Reggie Awards or remodeling project entered into the ROMAs are eligible to enter the Trillium Awards. When a home or remodeling project wins, the entered trade partners are awarded the Trillium.

Tags

Load comments