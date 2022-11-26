David Charlez Designs won two Trillium Awards from Housing First Minnesota. The Trillium Awards are presented to the trade partners of Reggie Award-winning and ROMA-winning homes for their contributions in making those homes exceptional. David Charlez Designs received its honor at Housing First Minnesota’s Building Industry Gala (BIG) Night, presented on Oct. 28 at Mystic Lake Center.
The Trillium Awards were designed over two decades ago to recognize the partnership between contractor and their suppliers and subcontractors in creating excellence. Today, companies that provide products, services or labor for any new home entered in the Reggie Awards or remodeling project entered into the ROMAs are eligible to enter the Trillium Awards. When a home or remodeling project wins, the entered trade partners are awarded the Trillium.
“Every new home or remodeled project incorporates the talents and experience of so many other companies and individuals,” said Housing First Minnesota CEO James Vagle. “Our Trillium Awards allow us to recognize those talents that are such an important part of creating homes for Minnesota families. David Charlez Designs truly deserves this honor.”
“We are so proud to earn this honor within the talented market of the Twin Cities. Each year we work hard to continue to improve and make our designs stand out and be award winning worthy,” said David Zweber, principal of David Charlez Designs. “We appreciate the hard work of every builder and remodeler we work with and give our best efforts to make sure our portion of every home or remodeled project exceeds expectations of our clients and partners.”
David Charlez Designs earned one Trillium Award for its part in creating a Reggie Award-winning home by Robert Thomas Homes. David Charlez Designs provided the custom architectural design for a new neighborhood, Wildflower at Lake Elmo. The winning design included the exterior design, the floor plan layout, and the interior architectural details. They said the transitional rambler design has an incredible curbside appeal with floor to ceiling windows and a comfortable front porch.
The second Trillium Award was presented for creating a ROMA Award-winning home by Highmark Builders. David Charlez Designs provided the custom architectural design for this whole house remodel which included thinking outside the box to make this home design work well for the owners.
The original home structure was preserved by reworking the main level layout to create a new owner’s suite and owner’s luxury bath, a large pantry off the kitchen, a spacious mudroom, and additional space in the garage. A second story was added to create additional bedrooms, resulting in a whole house remodel.
David Charlez Designs is a full-service luxury home design firm that aims to promote contextually appropriate and timeless design. They said their designs are drawn to live and age well, physically, functionally and aesthetically.
