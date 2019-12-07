The America Institute of Building Design named David Charlez Designs of Lakeville as one of its top designers in the 12th annual American Residential Design Awards in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
During a banquet dinner held in conjunction with the Design & Build Summer Conference, David Charlez Designs was awarded two Grand ARDA trophies in the Custom Home Design category and one ARDA trophy in the Model Home category. The winning entries were chosen from 144 finished and proposed projects submitted by 41 design firms from 18 states and the District of Columbia.
Grand ARDA winners in the Custom Home Design Category were:
Transitional Estate on Windswept – A custom home that blends traditional and modern features. “The foyer welcomes all who enter with a stunning view through to the back of the home. … Floor to ceiling glass on all levels gives gorgeous views of this estate home.”
Spring Lake Estate – A custom estate home that was recognized as stately and timeless. Built on 50 acres, this sprawling home nears 14,000 square feet. “The classic exterior has a grand presence with the circular driveway and Porte Cochere entrance. This classic estate home will suite generations for years to come.”
ARDA Winner in the Model Home Design Category:
Modern Lodge on The Peninsula – This model home is tucked away on a peninsula, surrounded by trees, but maximizes views of the lake and outdoor spaces. “This home design is comfortable and will be one to be talked about for a long time.”
David C. Zweber, principal of David Charlez Designs, said he has a talented team that offers full-service luxury
home design. The senior members of the firm have worked together since 1998.
Zweber said their designs are drawn to live and age well, physically, functionally, and aesthetically.
He said from conception through construction of a project, they promote a collaborative design process and seek to establish an open line of communication with clients.
Zweber said the company uses the latest design software to ensure they are always on the leading edge of the
design industry.
The winning ARDA entries are published at www.ResidentialDesignAwards.com.
