David Anderson is seeking election to the Lakeville Area Board of Education. Anderson and his family have resided within District 194 for over 16 years, during which Anderson has volunteered extensively in various educational as well as community roles.
In 2018 Anderson’s extensive volunteerism was acknowledged with the district’s Friends of Education Award. Besides service to the district on the Special Education Advisory Council (chair); Long-term Facility Task Force; and Equity Advisory Committee, Anderson has been an active community leader, serving as Scout leader (Lakeville Troop 261) and church youth ministries leader (Hosanna). Anderson serves as a trained PACER parent advocate, and a recent appointee to Minnesota’s Partners in Policymaking. His growing passion to serve students in the community has expanded to pursue candidacy as a School Board member.
Anderson has worked for nearly three decades as a licensed attorney, specializing in contract negotiation and dispute resolution. Through professional experience, as well as volunteer and parental experience, he said he is well-versed in building consensus in complex matters, including those relating to fiscal responsibilities, diversity and inclusion, and security and safety implementation.
He said while issues such as increasing school enrollment, anticipated before the pandemic’s impact, are certainly incredibly important within the district, Anderson outlined the following priorities in a press release:
1) Fiscal responsibility in time of unprecedented volatility. Anderson said that with priorities in education shifting quickly and dramatically during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly subject to multiple shifts in the intermediate future, he believes that educational decision-making needs to still reflect well-thought prioritization of resources, and include input from a wide range of constituent groups. Anderson said he maintains the importance of empowering teachers and staff with Professional Learning Communities, social-emotional learning, and culturally responsive teaching while ensuring student safety and well-being. He said utilizing community volunteer time, expertise and resources where possible is integral to further maximize student safety and effective learning.
2) Equipping students with evolving skills needed for future career-readiness. Anderson said that the current learning environment further emphasizes the need to prepare students for evolving changes in technology, higher education and technical-trade skill sets, utilizing Career Pathways, Lakeville Works and STEM to succeed, building qualification for real jobs. Educational opportunities likewise need to closely and quickly mirror skills that local business enterprises need, he said, from K-12, as well as adult education, all with fiscal responsibility to the community for maximizing value.
3) Embracing ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. Anderson said he supports equity and inclusion within the district that has been solidly committed to these values, well-reigned with balanced fiscal responsibility, and believes recent events have shown the need to continue the district’s focus on these efforts.
Anderson has extensive experience working with parents and the community, but also with School Board members, district teachers, paraprofessionals, principals, support staff and administrators. He said he would be a valuable addition to the board, especially where quick yet well-vetted consensus is critical.
Anderson and his wife Jane (active member of Lakeville’s Community Education Advisory Committee), are parents of two sons Jared (2018 Lakeville South graduate) and Jonathan (sophomore at Lakeville North). They celebrate diversity and inclusion within their household and have also hosted five full-year exchange students.
