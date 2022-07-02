The 2022 recipients of the Dave Oswald Homes Leadership Scholarships are Anna Scheglowski from Northfield High School and John “Jeb” Blair from Rosemount High School.
Scheglowski will be attending the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and will pursue a degree in education with the goal of becoming a teacher.
Blair will be attending the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota with an emphasis in finance though his interests cover all areas of business.
Both Scheglowski and Blair are regarded by their peers and school staff as exceptional leaders in their neighborhoods, faith communities and schools.
Each spring since 2013, one young man and one young woman each receive a $1,500 Dave Oswald Homes Leadership Scholarship to help with the costs of their ongoing education after high school at a college, university, vocational/technical school or specific trade school.
The award area is served by seven south metro high schools: Apple Valley, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, and Rosemount. Graduating seniors from these schools may apply for the scholarship by submitting a leadership resume detailing their experience as a leader and a leadership essay (500-word maximum) on the topic: What it takes to be a great leader and why it is important to you. Resumes and essays were due April 15.
A review committee of eight community, education, and business leaders – four men and four women – review and rank the applicants. A late-June awards ceremony was held and attended by the recipients, their parents, the review committee and members of the Dave Oswald Homes Team.
Oswald, a local real estate agent, established the scholarship program with the idea that young leaders are not always the best students or top athletes. While there are many academic and athletic scholarships rewarding those skills, Oswald sees the need to affirm and financially support the post-secondary education endeavors of our young, talented and committed leaders.
Oswald has a long history of leadership in school, business, church and community service. He has also enjoyed the opportunities to work with and recognize student leaders. He says when young people choose to be positive role models and leaders, their communities affirm that behavior.
“The result: everybody wins,” he said. “Communities are strengthened, individuals in need are better served and these young leaders are encouraged to continue to be ‘servant leaders.’ ”
