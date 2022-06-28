The Minnesota Vikings have announced their training camp schedule July 30 to Aug. 18 at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
Tickets will be available to season ticket members beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, and to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30.
The 62nd training camp in Minnesota Vikings history and the fifth hosted at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will feature 14 open practices, beginning with Back Together Saturday on July 30. To celebrate the start of camp, fans will have the opportunity to watch both the Saturday walk-thru and the afternoon practice followed by player autographs, giveaways and more.
In 2022, the Vikings will host 10 padded practices and four unpadded sessions.
Unpadded practices will be free for all attendees, while eight of the padded sessions will be free for those ages 17 and younger and $5 for adults.
Two premier practices will be available at $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches tall. A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
Additional ticket offers, including all-inclusive food and beverage options, are also available for purchase.
The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, leading up to the Week 2 preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance for all open training camp practices at the Land O’Lakes practice fields. Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day. Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000.
While there is no limit on paid digital tickets, fans will be able to reserve up to eight free general admission tickets each day for the unpadded practices.
For the premier practices, Back Together Saturday on July 30 and the Night Practice at TCO Stadium 5-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, admission will be $10 for adults; $5 for children 17 and younger; free for children under 36-inches tall
For the padded practices August 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 17 and 18, admission is $5 for adults; free for children 17 and younger.
For the non-padded practices Aug. 2, 7, 12, 16, there is no admission fee.
Camp will be open daily from 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with practices held from approximately 2:15-4:30 p.m.
Organized autograph sessions with Vikings players for those 17 and younger will return to camp in 2022. A complete autograph schedule will be posted at vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/training-camp.
Along with regular player autograph sessions, additional fan activation elements will include a Kids Zone, as well as youth football camps, a cheer clinic and prize-winning opportunities.
Similar to previous years, digital parking passes will be $10 apiece and can be purchased when reserving tickets. Fans who do not reserve parking in advance can pay $20 upon arrival. Rideshare drop-off and pickup location will be once again available in the Northland Ford Dealers Parking Lots. ADA parking is available in the ramp connected to the Vikings Locker Room Store and Twin Cities Orthopedics Training Haus.
To purchase ADA parking, contact the Vikings Ticket Office at 612-338-4537.
Permanent upgraded bleachers, located adjacent to the Land O’Lakes practice fields, will be available for all tickets. ADA accommodations will be available.
A full selection of food and beverage items will be available, along with the Vikings Table food truck on select days. Fans will be allowed to bring in their own sealed bottles of water.
Cash payments will not be accepted at training camp. Fans must use credit and debit cards or contactless options like Apple Pay for all purchases.
As in previous years, fans attending training camp will go through security screening magnetometers and the U.S. Bank Stadium bag policy will be in effect. A list of prohibited items is available at vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/training-camp.
