DARTS is participating in Give to the Max Day on Nov. 18 to raise money for the purchase and operation of a home repair vehicle.
The DARTS Home Repair program provides affordable services that help seniors around the house with maintenance tasks such as replacing faucets and installing hand railings, as well as caulking windows and hanging pictures. Those who support DARTS this giving season help seniors receive the services they need to stay safe.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I would be able to stay in my home without them,” said one DARTS client.
Minnwest Bank and South Robert Street Business Association have kicked off this campaign with gifts of $7,000 each. DARTS goal is to raise the remaining $7,000 with help from the community. Each donation made through GiveMN.org qualifies DARTS for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation.
To support the seniors of Dakota County and surrounding areas, or to learn more about this DARTS initiative, visit givemn.org/dartsconnects.
Since 1974, nonprofit DARTS has served seniors and their families in the southeast metro, helping seniors lead more independent lives. Services include house cleaning, home repair, outdoor chores, transportation services, caregiver coaching, and volunteer opportunities. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact us at 651-455-1560 or visit us at www.dartsconnects.org.
