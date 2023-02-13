As technology advances and becomes more prevalent in everyday tasks, the digital divide that older adults face becomes more of a challenge to overcome. With support from a Minnesota Department of Human Services grant, DARTS is launching a new program in and around Dakota County to bridge the technology gap for seniors.
DARTS’ new Tech Buddies program pairs volunteers with older adults to offer technology assistance. Volunteers provide knowledge and support on devices such as laptops, smart phones, televisions, and tablets. Common requests include voicemail setup, how to use smart TVs, printer troubleshooting, and more.
“It’s amazing to hear how great the need for tech support is in our community,” DARTS volunteer manager Lindy Engelken said. “Seniors want to learn more about their technology and using it to connect with their friends and family.”
This program is designed for individual meetings between participants and volunteers, as well as scheduled group events for drop-in assistance.
Participants can call DARTS to be partnered with a volunteer who is knowledgeable about their specific technology questions.
Volunteers will fill out information on what types of technology they are comfortable using to ensure the partnership is the best match. Volunteers of all skillsets are encouraged to reach out with questions and to sign up.
“We desperately need such (assistance),” Dakota County DARTS client said. “(I) would love to get this help - thank you!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.