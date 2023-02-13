As technology advances and becomes more prevalent in everyday tasks, the digital divide that older adults face becomes more of a challenge to overcome. With support from a Minnesota Department of Human Services grant, DARTS is launching a new program in and around Dakota County to bridge the technology gap for seniors.

DARTS’ new Tech Buddies program pairs volunteers with older adults to offer technology assistance. Volunteers provide knowledge and support on devices such as laptops, smart phones, televisions, and tablets. Common requests include voicemail setup, how to use smart TVs, printer troubleshooting, and more. 

