Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson and friends held their 13th annual bike sale in July, raising $101,892 for donation to two Dakota County nonprofits – Kids ‘n Kinship (matching adult mentors with kids in need) and DARTS (creating connections that enrich aging). Anderson’s all-volunteer team accepts donated bikes, refurbishes them, then holds a fundraising sale each year. Their grand total raised is over $375,000. For more information, to donate bikes, or to help with bike refurbishment, see www.ricksbikesale.com.

