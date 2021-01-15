DARTS President Ann Bailey, of Apple Valley, has been named a 2020 Community Builder by the Northern Star Scouting Council. This honor is given to people who have demonstrated an uncommon commitment to making the community a better place to live in.
“Community is the heart and soul of what community service is,” Bailey said. “It’s getting to know and reaching out to your community to understand that community’s needs before offering to help. Community service is the act that meets those needs.”
In making the award, the council said that Bailey has exemplified remarkable service and care for her community both in her personal life and her leadership of DARTS.
Bailey has guided DARTS, which provides a range of services geared toward older adults in Dakota County, through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has made providing DARTS services more difficult due to restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and since the virus has created more acute health concerns for older adults.
DARTS has made many adaptations to the ways it has provided care during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as vulnerable older adults have been isolated from their neighbors.
