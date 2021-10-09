DARTS seeks individuals, groups to help with fall cleanup
DARTS Fall Cleanup program is starting to organize groups of volunteers to help seniors in Dakota County rake their yards in preparation for winter. This little bit of help gives seniors pride in their home and yard and helps them live at home more easily. The Fall Cleanup program is an “excellent service which I can trust and feel safe using,” one client said in response to a survey from DARTS.
This year’s fall cleanup program will start in late October. The program welcomes individuals and group volunteers to rake for 1-3 hours. To sign up, contact DARTS at volunteer@darts1.org or call 651-455-1560 and ask for Angela. Learn more at www.dartsconnects.org
Since 1974, the nonprofit DARTS has served seniors and their families in the southeast metro, helping seniors lead more independent lives. Services include house cleaning, home repair, outdoor chores, transportation services, caregiver coaching, and volunteer opportunities.
Snow Angels volunteers sought
People can make this winter season a little brighter and safer for an older adult in the community by volunteering to help shovel a driveway after snowfalls of more than 2 inches through the DARTS Snow Angels program. For more information, email volunteer@darts1.org or call 651-455-1560 and ask for Angela.
Party It Forward set for Oct. 21
The celebration of aging continues at DARTS 10th annual Party It Forward, online from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
This annual fundraiser, hosted by the nonprofit DARTS, is a community-wide celebration supporting the DARTS mission to create connections that enrich aging. Attendees hear client stories and celebrate aging in a fast-paced, entertaining, online format. Register to attend or participate in the silent auction: PIF2021.givesmart.com.
