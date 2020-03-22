As social distancing increases senior isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is becoming harder for older adults to access basic necessities like groceries and medicine. DARTS, a Dakota County nonprofit serving older adults, says it is responding to the emerging gaps.
Feelings of loneliness and social isolation have been linked to increased health risks such as heart disease, according to studies by the National Poll on Healthy Aging and the AARP.
“We are living our mission to create connections that enrich aging,” said DARTS President Ann Bailey. “The DARTS staff’s creativity is boundless.”
DARTS provides bus rides for individuals, which can be scheduled Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. DARTS LOOPs are continuing to serve Edina, Hastings, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, South St. Paul, Stillwater, and West St. Paul on their scheduled days.
Out of concern for the health of riders, LOOP bus capacity is limited to one rider per trip. Drivers will take individual riders directly to their destination and set a return time with the rider. Riders must call 651-455-1560 to schedule a pickup.
DARTS offers grocery delivery to house-bound older adults at no cost to the homeowner.
This year’s early spring brings the added pressure of cleaning and chores. Outdoor home repairs and chores including mowing and cleaning gutters can be scheduled through DARTS. Now is the time to schedule lawn mower tune ups free of charge.
In this uncertain time, many older adults are seeking assistance and do not know where to begin. DARTS aging guidance service is available via email at info@darts1.org or by phone at 651-455-1560 to help connect people to options.
Concerned neighbors can help by calling each other, by referring questions to DARTS, and by donating at dartsconnects.org to help support services. Those who cannot donate money can donate time. Volunteers can sign up to clean an older homeowner’s yard or commit to regular phone calls with seniors.
“This is a unique time. DARTS continues to assess the community’s needs and adapt to fill gaps,” said Bailey. “I am so thankful for our community partners and their ability to put people first.”
Since 1974, DARTS has aimed to create connections that enrich aging. Originally focused on transportation for seniors, DARTS services have expanded to include homemaking, outdoor chores, caregiver support and volunteer opportunities for older adults.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.