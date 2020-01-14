Kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in 50 minutes of dancing during specialist times each day, Jan. 6-10 at Highland Elementary in Apple Valley. This was the 27th year the school had the week-long dance unit, which was taught by specialists Michelle Ehlers, Brian Ackland, Angie Flake, Karen Benson and Majken Elsberry. Some of the dances students learned this year included Rakes of Mallow, Strip the Willow, Zemer Atik, Sandy Boys, January Mixer, 50s Mixer, t’Smidge, Highway No. 1 and El Juego Chrimbolo, Ehlers said.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.