Kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in 50 minutes of dancing during specialist times each day, Jan. 6-10 at Highland Elementary in Apple Valley. This was the 27th year the school had the week-long dance unit, which was taught by specialists Michelle Ehlers, Brian Ackland, Angie Flake, Karen Benson and Majken Elsberry. Some of the dances students learned this year included Rakes of Mallow, Strip the Willow, Zemer Atik, Sandy Boys, January Mixer, 50s Mixer, t’Smidge, Highway No. 1 and El Juego Chrimbolo, Ehlers said.

