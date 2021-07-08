The annual Dancin’ and Cruisin’ Classic Car Show drew crowds to the Apple Valley American Legion Friday, July 2. The car show is one of the activities held during Apple Valley’s Freedom Days Celebration, which ran from June 30 to July 4 this year. Awards were given for best of show, best of stock, best modified, mayor’s choice, police chief’s choice, fire chief’s choice, committee’s choice and spectator’s choice. The event also featured music and food.
Dancin' and Cruisin' Classic Car Show draws a crowd in Apple Valley
Patty Dexter
