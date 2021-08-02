DanceWorks Performing Arts Center has added an additional 4,000 square feet to its facility at 17470 Glacier Way in Lakeville.

The additional square footage is being used for tumbling, an additional dance classroom, a dance production room, and a “black box” performing space, which can be rented out.

The total square footage is 13,000.

This also allows for expansion of the recreational dance program and increased teaching staff.

DanceWorks was voted “Best Dance Studio” in Lakeville for the 2020-21 dance year and has the capability of adding additional classes in recreational and competition dance, ballet, adult classes, and preschool dance.

More information can be found at DanceWorksmn.com.

