At a time when individuals and households throughout Minnesota are experiencing hardships in numbers never seen before, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation is working hard to ensure its funding reaches those in need in every corner of the state.

In their most recent winter funding cycle, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Dakota Woodlands with $5,000 to improve residents’ dining experience by increasing seating capacity in its dining room.

