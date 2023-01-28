At a time when individuals and households throughout Minnesota are experiencing hardships in numbers never seen before, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation is working hard to ensure its funding reaches those in need in every corner of the state.
In their most recent winter funding cycle, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Dakota Woodlands with $5,000 to improve residents’ dining experience by increasing seating capacity in its dining room.
Dakota Woodlands officials said they believe everyone deserves an opportunity for a fresh start and to address their life’s complications in a safe and compassionate environment. Located in Eagan, Dakota Woodlands can assist 22 displaced families at one time with housing and training that includes life skills, financial literacy, and personal wellness.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Dakota Woodlands with additional tables, chairs, and highchairs for the dining room. With the increased number of people in the emergency shelter, Dakota Woodlands is seeing higher attendance at mealtimes. Therefore, officials say they want to ensure they have a spot in the dining room for everyone who wants one. These additional chairs and tables are key to helping all residents feel welcome at mealtimes by providing adequate seating for adults and their families.
Since 1986, the Open Your Heart Foundation has aimed to ensure that emergency shelters, food shelves and domestic violence shelters throughout Minnesota have the tools, equipment and infrastructure necessary to best serve those in need.
Open Your Heart awards funds every three months and provides emergency support within days during a crisis. It supports programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – food shelves, domestic violence shelters, and homeless programs in small communities and sparsely served remote corners of the state.
