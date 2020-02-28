The Dakota County Board of Commissioners has appointed three new members to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Anita Drentlaw, Ivan Youssef and Kristin Oftedahl were appointed Feb. 4. All three represent the private sector.
Drentlaw is the president and CFO of New Market Bank in Lakeville where she is responsible for setting the strategic direction for all New Market Bank locations while ensuring all branches are in compliance with federal and state laws. Drentlaw is a member of the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club, a board member for the Chase’s Warrior Foundation, and the Women in Business Luncheon and Gala committees for the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce.
Youssef is the owner and CEO of JPY Enterprises, Inc. in Lakeville where he oversees all business and operational functions of four McDonald’s restaurants located in Lakeville and Hastings. Youssef began his career as a McDonald’s crew member at age 16, and, over the next 20 years, held several positions including restaurant manager, operations director, operations area supervisor, and training and business consultant prior to owning his own locations.
Oftedahl is the marketing communications manager for Rihm Kenworth in South St. Paul where she manages all marketing, communications, public relations, social and corporate events, and activities. Oftedahl received her bachelor’s degree in marketing communications from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls and volunteers as a mentor for the Tri-District Career and College Readiness Initiative.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.