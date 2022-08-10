Students from Dakota Hills Middle School recently received recognition for their performance in the Year Long Session of The Stock Market Game.
These students participated in The Stock Market Game in Eric Schmidt’s class:
• Eric Koerner, Owen Messerich, Colton Novak, and Jackson Rockwell took first place in the Junior High Division in Minnesota. Micah Strop and Owen White took second place and Melanie Cordina and Izzy Weisel took third place;
• Abhishek Savajjiyavar, Max Tschida, and Ryder Walek took first place in the Elementary Division in Minnesota.
The Stock Market Game is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12, managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit, BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Because The Stock Market Game uses an online platform, students are able to participate both in class and out of school. Each team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees, and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell, or hold investments.
The Year Long session was an opportunity for the students to experience investing and the stock market in a continued global health pandemic and a period of inflation.
“The Stock Market Game is an excellent tool for real-world learning because students are actually engaging in the stock market in real time. Students see and understand
the effect of the financial choices they make, allowing them to make connections to factors that impact the market. This is an invaluable skill they learn, and knowledge that will benefit them long-term,” said Stephanie Musgrove, Program Manager at BestPrep.
Thanks to generous funding from Charles Schwab Foundation and support from Schwab Advisor Services, SMG team fees were waived for Dakota Hills Middle School. This is the fourth year Charles Schwab has provided financial support to SMG.
One teacher from this Spring commented, “The students love that SMG is tied to the actual stock market, and the friendly competition helps motivate them.”
Students and teachers celebrated at an Awards Ceremony in May in Minneapolis. Schmidt, his students, and other top-ranking teams from each age division were recognized by
and heard a keynote message from Peter Gonzalez, Program Manager Community Outreach from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation Regional. Gonzalez shared his personal and professional experiences in investing and reminded students of the long-term value of their participation in SMG.
The SMG is run nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by BestPrep, a local nonprofit. The program runs each school year with yearlong, fall, spring, and late spring sessions.
