Dakota Gardeners’ January garden club meeting will feature William M. Dougherty. He will present info on world renowned Dutch gardener, Piet Oudolf and his take on New Wave Perennial Design and Maintenance on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at South St. Paul High School, 700 Second St. N., South St. Paul. The public is welcome to attend. More is at DakotaGardeners.org.

