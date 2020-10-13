McGruff Safe Kids Identification kits for school children are available from law enforcement agencies throughout Dakota County and nearby communities.
Dakota Electric Association, a member-owned electric cooperative, provides local law enforcement agencies throughout Dakota County, Northfield and Cannon Falls with McGruff identification kits. Police officers will distribute the kits to classrooms if a teacher makes a request.
The National Crime Prevention Council endorses the McGruff kits, which contain a personal identification section, complete with fingerprinting kit, to help parents keep an up-to-date file on their child.
Any teacher interested in having kits distributed to their class should contact their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with questions about the program may call Brenda Kadlec, 651-463-6234.
A customer-owned, non-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy cooperative.
