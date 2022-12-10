Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors recently announced the 2022 capital credit payout to its members of a projected $5.8 million. Those who received power from Dakota Electric in 1998 through 2002 will receive a check this month.

Capital credits reflect each member’s ownership in the cooperative. Any excess revenue beyond expenses that is collected each year is accrued to each member’s account based on their total energy usage that year. The capital credits are not paid out immediately but help reduce borrowing, saving money on interest rates and helping to keep electric rates low.

