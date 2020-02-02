Dakota Electric Association will provide five high school juniors, seniors and new this year — sophomores — the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour, June 20-25.
Each June, more than 1,800 students from across the country travel to Washington, D.C., for the Youth Tour. During the trip, they learn about electric cooperatives and government, meet elected officials and tour national monuments and sites, including the Smithsonian, the FBI building and more.
“We are happy to be able to offer this educational opportunity to our local students,” Dakota Electric’s President and CEO Greg Miller said. “This is a great way to teach our young people about our national government and electric cooperatives.”
To apply, students who live in a household that receives power from Dakota Electric can pick up an application from their high school guidance counselor, download it off the web or pick one up at Dakota Electric’s Farmington office. To find the application online and learn more, go to www.dakotaelectric.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Education Programs” from under “Community.”
The application deadline is Feb. 21. Interviews are scheduled for March 10 and 12. For more information, call Peggy Johnson at 651-463-6110 or 1-800-874-3409, ext. 110.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 108,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.