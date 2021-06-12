The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board has named Dakota Electric Association one of the Employers of Excellence for the fourth time. Dakota Electric, along with three other mid-sized businesses and six other small and large employers, was chosen for several reasons including employee retention, compensation and training practices, among other things.
The Workforce Development Board commissioned a study that provided businesses with a 40-question survey that evaluated their employment practices using numerous metrics including benefits, training, time off, employee injuries and more. Those who scored well on the survey were identified as Employers of Excellence. The survey results provide vital information to local companies about the practices used to attract and retain employees.
“We were really amped up to receive this Employer of Excellence Award,” human resources manager Malinda Mehrhoff said. “We work hard to provide a work environment that allows us to hire and retain quality employees who can focus on providing excellent service to our members.”
Other mid-size employers named were the Apothecary Products, Burnsville; Carlson Capital Management, Hastings, and Hydra-Flex Inc., Savage.
