Through its Helping Neighbors program, Dakota Electric Association distributed $25,620 in 2020 to the Community Action Program, The Salvation Army and 360 Communities for local energy assistance.
“This money is available because of our members’ generous donations to our Helping Neighbors program,” Greg Miller, Dakota Electric president and chief executive officer, said. “Dakota Electric is merely the conduit and is pleased to make the donations on our members’ behalf.”
Dakota Electric’s Helping Neighbors was established by the Helping Neighbors Trust in 1994, and it has donated $678,119 to assist people in need.
“There are so many in need and not able to pay their utility bills due to COVID,” Miller said. “We hope those who are able would consider making donations through Helping Neighbors. The program is truly neighbors helping neighbors.”
Dakota Electric members interested in making tax-deductible contributions to Helping Neighbors have the option of making a single donation or a recurring monthly donation, which can be put on the electric bill.
For more information, members may contact Dakota Electric at 651-463-6212 or visit www.dakotaelectric.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.