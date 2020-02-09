Jeffrey Rainey

 Tad Johnson

Dakota Electric Association has selected Jeffrey Rainey as the new economic development director to replace Mark Lofthus who recently retired.

Previously, Rainey worked at Greater MSP; in his initial role, as project manager, he guided corporate entities through the processes of expanding their operations within the greater metro area. In his second role, he managed the successful Regional Air Service Partnership – a strategic partnership between Greater MSP and the Metropolitan Airports Commission that influenced the launch of new direct, international routes to MSP International Airport.

“It has been my honor to serve in this position over the past seven years,” Lofthus said in a press release. “I am certain the region will benefit from the strengths and leadership Jeffrey brings to his role at Dakota Electric.”

Rainey will work with local businesses and organizations to help promote economic development efforts within Dakota County and portions of Rice, Scott and Goodhue counties.

