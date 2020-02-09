Dakota Electric Association has selected Jeffrey Rainey as the new economic development director to replace Mark Lofthus who recently retired.
Previously, Rainey worked at Greater MSP; in his initial role, as project manager, he guided corporate entities through the processes of expanding their operations within the greater metro area. In his second role, he managed the successful Regional Air Service Partnership – a strategic partnership between Greater MSP and the Metropolitan Airports Commission that influenced the launch of new direct, international routes to MSP International Airport.
“It has been my honor to serve in this position over the past seven years,” Lofthus said in a press release. “I am certain the region will benefit from the strengths and leadership Jeffrey brings to his role at Dakota Electric.”
Rainey will work with local businesses and organizations to help promote economic development efforts within Dakota County and portions of Rice, Scott and Goodhue counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.