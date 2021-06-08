Youth baseball players have an opportunity to learn baseball from staff at the Minnesota Twins organization during their visit to Farmington on June 19.
Boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 12 can participate in the 2021 “Play Ball!” Minnesota Youth Clinic, which teaches basic fundamentals including hitting, fielding and throwing. The first session begins at 10 a.m. and session two begins at 11:30 a.m. at Levi Dodge Middle School, Field 1, 4200 208th St. W. Each session lasts 90 minutes and feature the same instruction. Advanced registration is required: mlb.com/twins/play-ball/programs/youth-clinics.
The Twins will provide most of the equipment; however, youth participants are asked to bring their own baseball or softball gloves. Twins staff will provide positive messages about staying in school and away from drugs and alcohol.
Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic serves as a way for the ball club to promote the games of baseball and softball to boys and girls throughout the region. Funding for the clinics is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy. Great River Energy provides wholesale power to Dakota Electric and 27 other electric distribution cooperatives. For more information or a complete 2021 Twins Youth Clinics schedule, visit playballmn.com. Other Twins Clinics within or near Dakota Electric’s service territory: July 10, Elko New Market and Aug. 13, Inver Grove Heights.
