Representatives from Dakota Electric’s board of directors are shown with school district superintendents and Dakota County Technical College president (from left) Board Chair Paul Bakken; Director Margaret Schreiner; Jason Berg, Farmington; Director Bill Middlecamp; Jeff Sampson, Cannon Falls; Director John DeYoe, and Michael Berndt, DCTC.

Dakota Electric Association recently provided school districts in Farmington, Cannon Falls and Northfield along with Dakota County Technical College with donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund.

Dakota Electric awarded $47,000 of unclaimed capital credits to the schools, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and reach district goals.

