Representatives from Dakota Electric’s board of directors are shown with school district superintendents and Dakota County Technical College president (from left) Board Chair Paul Bakken; Director Margaret Schreiner; Jason Berg, Farmington; Director Bill Middlecamp; Jeff Sampson, Cannon Falls; Director John DeYoe, and Michael Berndt, DCTC.
Dakota Electric Association recently provided school districts in Farmington, Cannon Falls and Northfield along with Dakota County Technical College with donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund.
Dakota Electric awarded $47,000 of unclaimed capital credits to the schools, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and reach district goals.
Farmington Schools will use the money to create an informational video to improve communication with the community.
Cannon Falls will use the money to update the welding stations in the Career and Technical Education Department.
Northfield will use the money to help update equipment in the Technology and Engineering Department’s shops and classrooms.
DCTC will use the money for scholarships and emergency funds for veterans, active military and their families.
Superintendents Jason Berg, Farmington, and Jeff Sampson, Cannon Falls, and Michael Berndt, DCTC president, were at Dakota Electric recently to thank the board for the donations and share how they will use the money.
They were all very appreciative of Dakota Electric’s support of education over the years.
Since 2013, Dakota Electric has donated more than $454,000 across all the school districts throughout its service territory — each year providing money to different schools. This is above the annual scholarship donations that students receive in every school district. All funds come from unclaimed capital credits.
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 112,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties.
Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.