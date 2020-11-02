Dakota Electric Association provided the school districts of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage and Hastings with this year’s donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund. Dakota Electric awarded a total of $50,000 of unclaimed capital credits money to the schools, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and strive toward district goals.
District 191 will use the money to provide hot spot broadband access for students who otherwise don’t have it. The donation will help Burnsville provide approximately 100 students access and consequently provide the ability for real-time, synchronous learning for remote students.
“The generous Dakota Electric grant of $25,000 will provide direct support to our families and allow their children’s access to our hybrid and distance learning,” District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
District 200, Hastings, will use the money to support the district’s focused program of increased literacy for elementary students. The money will help the school district with curriculum, materials and training to help reach its goal of all children reading at grade level by third grade.
“This is an incredible way for the association to show its strong support of the community and our schools and impact students for years to come,” Hastings Superintendent Robert McDowell said.
Since 2013, Dakota Electric has donated more than $340,000 to all its school districts throughout its service territory. This is on top of annual scholarship donations that go to students in every school district. Both are funded by unclaimed capital credits.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
