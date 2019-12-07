Dakota Electric Association selected the school districts of Lakeville, Randolph, Red Wing and South St. Paul as this year’s recipients of donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund. Dakota Electric awarded a total of $46,000 of unclaimed capital credit money to the schools, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and reach district goals.
District 194 will use the money to support STEM and cyber-security curriculum and professional development for middle schools as well as purchasing electrical circuitry for elementary students.
District 195, Randolph, will use the money to support elementary science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs (STEAM) and purchase equipment for the high school science lab.
District 256, Red Wing is using the money for iPads for its STEAM curriculum.
District 6, South St. Paul, will use the money for its Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports, which helps encourage positive behavior among students to improve social and academic outcomes for all students.
District representatives acknowledged their appreciation for Dakota Electric’s support of their educational efforts.
“Your support will provide the money to encourage and reward positive behavior,” said Dave Webb, District 6 superintendent. “Thank you.”
“Thank you for the generous donation to Randolph schools and specifically our students,” Michael Kelley, District 195 superintendent said.
“We are happy to be able to provide financial support from unclaimed capital credits to these worthwhile educational programs,” Board Chair Jerry Pittman said. “We see the investment in STEM and STEAM curriculum as an investment in our future workforce.”
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 108,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
