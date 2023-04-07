The Dakota Electric Board of Directors annual election will be held April 13-27.
Ballot information will be sent to members from Survey & Ballot Systems, an independent election service. Each ballot includes instructions on how to vote by mail or online, as well as all director candidate biographies, which follow here. More information is at dakotaelectric.com.
District 1
Three-year term: district includes portions of Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan, Lakeville, Credit River and Eureka Township
John (Jack) DeYoe, incumbent – DeYoe, of Lakeville, is a 46-year Dakota Electric member and served as chair for former subsidiary Midwest Energy Services, a voting delegate to the Minnesota and National Rural Electric Cooperative Associations, and achieved the highest NRECA Board Leader Certification (Director Gold). He retired from Ziegler Power Systems as a business manager providing power generation solutions to businesses and utilities including “peak shaving” interruptible power systems. Past affiliations include Caterpillar Dealer Advisory Committee as chairman, American Facilities Engineers, Minnesota Health and Housing Association, Minnesota’s Chief Engineers Guild, and the Minnesota Telecom Association. He is a graduate of Brown Institute, electronic technician program. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1973.
Cody Larvick – Larvick and his wife and their three young children have lived in Lakeville for eight years. For the past 17 years, he has worked as a national account manager for the farmer-owned cooperative, CHS Inc., where he’s served on the boards of the U.S. Canola Association, Minnesota Grain and Feed Association, and the California Grain and Feed Association. He and his wife own and operate two small businesses in the south metro; MNIV, a mobile IV infusion company promoting health and wellness; and Lakeville Links, an indoor golf simulator. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato where he double majored in marketing and management. Cody and his family operate a small farm near Faribault.
Jeff Nelson – Nelson, of Lakeville, is a 24-year Dakota Electric member with a keen interest in renewable energy. He received his master’s degree in taxation and worked for 21 years at the accounting firm PwC as a managing director/CPA before retiring in 2020. At PwC, he co-led PwC’s Like Kind Exchange Technology Practice. He has designed and installed off-the-grid solar and wind power systems at his Minnesota cabin. He is an active member of Lakeville Friends of the Environment, the Sierra Club, Fresh Energy and MRES; and works to support environmental stewardship within his community. As a father and grandfather, Jeff is committed to leaving an energy secure future for our children.
James Schlichting – Schlichting, of Lakeville, is a two-year Dakota Electric member and a retired attorney. Familiar with electric cooperatives, he represented Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative as their attorney for 25 years in Albert Lea. He’s represented other cooperatives, nonprofit and for-profit corporations, individuals in real estate, probate and estate matters, contracts, buying and selling of businesses, and more. He’s tried civil cases, including electric rate cases before an administrative law judge. James served on the Northfield Hospital Board as trustee and president for 10 years. He grew up on a family farm in southern Minnesota, graduated from college in Minnesota and law school from Rutgers-Camden in New Jersey. James has been a U.S. Navy Reserve Officer and served on active duty.
Steve Shurts – Shurts, of Lakeville, is an eight-year member of Dakota Electric and a former member of two other electric cooperatives for a total of 25 years of membership. He was employed in the energy industry for over four decades, working for investor-owned and municipal utilities, and three electric cooperatives. He has a working knowledge of various energy sources including, nuclear, coal, oil, gas, wind, and solar. He has a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from UW-Madison and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. Steve is interested in using his professional experience to navigate the ever-changing economic and regulatory electric industry.
District 2
Three-Year Term: District includes portions of Burnsville, Apple Valley, Lakeville and Empire Township
Bill Middlecamp, incumbent – Middlecamp, of Apple Valley, is a 30-year member of Dakota Electric. During his first term, he completed 14 courses on directorship and electrification, earned the Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate, served as vice chair and treasurer, chaired the elections and audit committees, and more. He retired from engineering and leadership roles at AT&T Bell Labs, and Cray Research Inc., holds three patents, and owned a consulting company. He is a member of the Minnesota Farmers Union, CURE, Fresh Energy, Conservation Minnesota, and others. He holds bachelor’s degrees in computer science and meteorology and a master’s degree in computer science. Over the last decade, Bill led public conversations about trends and technologies for the future. More information is available at billmiddlecamp.weebly.com.
Laura Lee Berger – Berger, of Apple Valley, is a 20-year member of Dakota Electric and a President’s Club real estate agent in and around Dakota County for Coldwell Banker in Lakeville. She is currently the Congressional District 2 Federal Political Coordinator for the National Association of Realtors and served as a board director for the National and Minnesota Associations of Realtors, including the Professional Standards Committee and Governmental Affairs Committee. Laura holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and previously sold to the Xcel Black Dog power plant in Burnsville for United Rentals. She is an active member at Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville and volunteers with Feed My Starving Children in Eagan. linkedin.com/in/lauraleeberger
District 3
Three-year term: District includes portions of Eagan, Apple Valley, Lakeville and Eureka Township
Margaret Schreiner, incumbent – Schreiner, of Eagan, is a 46-year member of Dakota Electric and a former policy/legislative analyst. She’s served as board chair and currently serves on Great River Energy’s board, holding various positions on its transmission, corporate services, and finance committees. Lead director for state/federal legislative efforts; appointed to the National Director Advisory Committee. She chaired Dakota Electric’s committee for the National Association of Large Distribution Cooperatives, and three statewide taskforces on Elections, Governance and Service Territory Protection. Twice appointed to state legislative committees for renewable energy and energy conservation. Contributor CURE; Fresh Energy; Minnesota Farmers Union. Margaret was nationally recognized in RE Magazine for pioneering Dakota Electric’s online voting efforts and was named Dakota County’s Exceptional Businesswoman in 2015.
Richard Billion – Billion, of Apple Valley, is a 28-year member of Dakota Electric. He has been a patent attorney for 40 years and currently leads the firm he founded. Throughout his career he’s worked with assorted high technologies at Exxon, IBM and Control Data. He serves on the finance committee at Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville including previously as the chair. He has served on numerous boards including the YMCA in Burnsville and the Friendly Shores Homeowners Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA in business, and a law degree. Richard also serves his community by volunteering at various local organizations including receiving the Outstanding Scoutmaster award in 2015. www.billionarmitage.com
Don Vasatka – Vasatka, of Eagan, is a 42-year member of Dakota Electric. He has 31 years of financial leadership experience including his current position with an investment consulting firm providing analytical expertise to pension plans. He serves on the Eagan Energy and Environment Advisory Commission and the finance/governance committee of Northeast Investment Cooperative. His previous experience at US Bank includes credit policy, finance, budgeting, operations, and cost control. He has owned and managed an independent retail organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Don and his wife Pat’s rooftop solar and electric vehicle were featured on the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society’s Solar Home Tour and Fresh Energy. fresh-energy.org/don-and-pat-say-yes-to-clean-energy
District 4
Seat One, three-year term. District includes portions of Eagan, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington, Hastings.
Paul Bakken, incumbent – Bakken, of Eagan, is a 29-year member of Dakota Electric. He is the executive director of the Minnesota Board of Podiatric Medicine and serves on the Eagan City Council. He served in the Minnesota Army National Guard until 2005. He currently serves as chair of the board. He has contributed to improved management performance review processes, divestiture of subsidiary businesses, transitioning to a paperless work environment, improved energy reliability and affordability, and increased use of renewable energy resources. He has degrees from the University of Minnesota Law School, Humphrey School of Public Affairs, and St. Olaf College. Paul is a contributing member of the Minnesota Farmers Union, CURE, Fresh Energy and Conservation Minnesota.
Seat Two, one-year term
Michael Cahn – Cahn, of Rosemount, is a 28-year member of Dakota Electric with a strong interest in renewable energy, a clean environment, and electric vehicles. He’s worked with cities and businesses to economically support these initiatives. He retired from Securian Financial after 35 years with the last 15 year as director of IT infrastructure. He’s skilled in cyber security, long-term planning, and large project implementation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota. Michael is currently the vice chair on the board of directors for Listening House, a member of the Dakota County Planning Commission, Flint Hills Community Advisory Council, a volunteer at 360 Communities, and served on the Rosemount Utilities Commission.
Brian Freeman – Freeman, of Eagan, is a 13-year member of Dakota Electric, and a director of mechanical engineering at an architecture firm. Throughout his career, he’s gained experience in power design and generation, and knowledge of how power is produced and distributed. He prioritizes energy efficiency at home and at work in his architectural designs for commercial buildings. He has a keen interest in seeing how new energy-efficient technologies can benefit end-users while maintaining low electrical costs and considering environmental factors. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State. Brian is committed to using his engineering background and knowledge of the electric industry to create balance for the future.
Jenny Hoeft – Hoeft, of Hastings, is a 13-year member of Dakota Electric and works as a trade execution coordinator for CHS Inc., in Inver Grove Heights. Throughout her career she has done propagation management for Bailey Nurseries in Cottage Grove, and operations management at Afton Alps/Vail Resorts in Hastings. She is the fourth generation living on her family’s farm in Nininger Township. She’s worked in the agriculture industry from an early age, growing into leadership roles within 4-H in Dakota County and Future Farmers of America in Randolph. She holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and an internship in genetics. Jenny serves her community by volunteering at various organizations. linkedin.com/in/jenny-hoeft
Greg Oxley – Oxley, of Eagan, is a 16-year member of Dakota Electric. He directed government affairs for United Power Association (predecessor of Great River Energy) and for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association for 36 years. He’s served as chair of the Dakota County Planning Commission; chair, Eagan Energy and Environment Advisory Commission; chair, Dakota Electric Nominating Committee; vice president, Dakota County Historical Society; and governor (president), Minnesota Society of Mayflower Descendants. A veteran, he was an Air Force Pilot in Vietnam and Grand Forks. He’s a graduate of St. John’s Prep, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas and master’s degree from the University of North Dakota. Greg and his wife Patricia have three children and three grandchildren.
Ian Ziese – Ziese, of Eagan, is a 12-year member of Dakota Electric and a data engineer at 3M. He’s served on the Eagan Energy and Environment Advisory Commission since 2018 and as vice chair since 2021, where he led electric vehicle, climate, and other sustainability-focused initiatives. He volunteers with several organizations, including Citizens’ Climate Lobby and coaching FIRST LEGO Robotics teams. As a data engineer he uses data and machine learning to solve business problems, including on renewable energy projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of St. Thomas, and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He is a contributing member of Fresh Energy, Minnesota Farmers Union, CURE, and MnSEIA. https://ianziese.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.