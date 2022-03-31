Dakota Electric Association will hold its board election as usual with ballots being mailed to all members on April 11, but the annual meeting will not be held due to COVID-19.
Members can vote online (dakotaelectric.com) using the electronic passcode included with the ballot, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems. Ballots must be received by noon on April 28 to be counted. Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association’s office.
Following are the candidates running for four seats on the board of directors:
District 1 – David Jones, Lakeville, incumbent; Jeff Nelson, Lakeville; Raj Rajan, Lakeville
District 2 – Laura Lee Burger, Apple Valley; Terry Donnelly, Farmington; Ruth Grendahl, Apple Valley; Steven Lucas, Apple Valley; Ray Yarwood, District 3 – Bill Holton, Apple Valley, incumbent; Aaron R. Decker, Farmington; Don Vasatka, Eagan
District 4 – Stacy Miller, Eagan, incumbent; Greg Oxley, Eagan
All directors are elected by membership vote to serve three-year terms on the 12-person board of directors.
This year, ballots will not be able to be brought to the annual meeting since the annual meeting has been canceled due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus. The election results will be available on Dakota Electric’s website in the afternoon on April 28.
“As a member-owned cooperative,” Board Chair Jerry Pittman said, “we hold an annual meeting as a way to communicate with our members about the operation of the cooperative. This year, due to the fluid COVID situation, we decided to err on the side of caution and not hold a meeting.”
The cooperative will make annual meeting reports available online through video so that members still have access to the information. Members should watch the cooperative’s website and social media channels to access the reports at the end of April.
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.