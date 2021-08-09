One-hundred and one area high school students received scholarships this spring for their post-secondary education from Dakota Electric Association. Others receiving part of the $160,000 unclaimed capital credits this year are students at Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College who will receive their scholarships in the fall.
Dakota Electric has donated $1,819,495 since 1990 to help students reach their goals through post-secondary education.
“We are pleased to be able to help our local students this way,” Dakota Electric’s President and CEO Greg Miller said. “As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, Dakota Electric is proud to provide these scholarships from unclaimed capital credits as an investment in the future of our local youth.”
The following local students received scholarships this year:
Apple Valley High School – Najma Ali, Betania Ayalew, Brenden Baty, Camryn Lahammer, Weihao Li, Helena Lind, Malenia Pacheco Omana, Sabarin Osman, Ava Peterson, Natalie Tell
Burnsville High School – Olivia Caldwell, Nicholas Hjermstad, Wyatt Isakson, Erika Leeman, Dalton Lutz, Nahomi Merid, Sophie Hilsson, Ciara Nyberg, Lauren Pettis, Nathan Trussell
Eagan High School – Ashley Chen, Jessica Post, Colin Roberts, Luis Torres, Graham Zemke
Eastview High School – Linta Altaf, Haven Bates, Titilay Emmanuel, Samantha Erickson, Hamza Habib, Hazel Myers, Sundy Nguyen, Valerie Nguyen, Yazmin Rangel Tellex, David Schindler
Farmington High School – Kelsey Anderson, Emily Berghuis, Xander Calverley, Maxwell Martinson, Laura McGregor, Maggie Oehlerking, Raven Perkins, Noelle Snesrud, Kiley Snobeck, Anna Urbach
Lakeville South High School – Morgan Duvall, Cecelia Gerlach, Gus Gerlach, Kylynne Jones, Madison McKinney, Amberly Milne, Henry Nomeland, Peyton Phomsamouth, Gavin Sather, Iona Welsch
Rosemount High School – Katherine Addison, Ashton De Luney, Darius Green, Hee Soo Hong, Sydnie Mailer-Kelly, Ethan Nyasende, Issac Olson, Teron Ormond-Miller, McKenzie Sanstrom, Nahtayzah Smith
The money for the annual scholarships comes from unclaimed patronage capital, also known as capital credits.
