The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated our thoughts and actions these past few weeks. We recognize that Dakota Electric Association is a critical service and that we play an important role as we keep the lights on for you, our members. To keep doing this we have taken steps to keep our valued employees safe by minimizing exposures, practicing social distancing, and following guidelines from the CDC and others.
Our preventative measures include enhanced sanitation and cleaning, closing the lobby to all visitors, staggering work shifts for outside crews, working from home for nearly all office personnel, and conducting only virtual meetings. We also have eliminated all non-emergency appointments that require our employees to enter a home or business.
That said, we are fully staffed and open for business. Our crews continue to install new services, maintain our lines, and trim trees out in the field. Our Control Center is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week to respond to power outages and coordinate all distribution system operations. Our member service call center and drive-up window are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We are here to help, so do not hesitate to call, chat, or visit our website. Our information services employees are managing our technology and communication systems with added vigilance protecting against cyberattacks.
We also recognize that many of our members may be experiencing financial difficulties during these unusual times. To address this, we have taken the following measures to work with our members and help ease their worries during the COVID-19 pandemic:
We have suspended disconnecting services for non-payment for the foreseeable future.
We will reconnect any of our members that were previously disconnected without fees or deposits.
Our Board of Directors proactively waived late fees for past due balances for residential and small business accounts on a go forward basis.
We will provide even greater flexibility in making payment arrangements while our members get back on their feet.
We are supporting our communities by increasing our donations to local organizations that provide food shelves, housing, and other assistance for basic living needs.
We are helping to connect our members to resources that provide energy assistance programs.
Your electric cooperative has been overcoming obstacles and providing safe, reliable electricity for over 80 years. We are hard at work during the COVID-19 crisis on your behalf. On behalf of our employees and board of directors, thank you for your continued support and patience.
Greg Miller is president and CEO of Dakota Electric. Gerald Pittman is chairman of the Dakota Electric Board of Directors. Columns reflect the opinion of the authors.
