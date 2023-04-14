Dakota Electric Association will hold its annual meeting on April 27 at the Rosemount Community Center at 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.; and refreshments will be served before the meeting.
Dakota Electric members will have the opportunity to hear reports from officers and directors, ask questions and hear election results at the meeting.
Balloting materials were mailed to members on April 10. Members can vote online using the electronic passcode included with the ballot, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems.
Ballots must be received by noon on April 27 to be counted or received in-person the night of the annual meeting.
Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association’s office.
Following are the candidates running for seats on the board of directors:
District 1 (three-year term) – John (Jack) DeYoe, Lakeville, incumbent; Cody Larvick, Lakeville; Jeff Nelson, Lakeville; James Schlichting, Lakeville; Steve Shurts, Lakeville
District 2 (three-year term) – Bill Middlecamp, Apple Valley, incumbent; Laura Lee Berger, Apple Valley
District 3 (three-year term) – Margaret D. Schreiner, Eagan, incumbent; Richard Billion, Apple Valley; Don Vasatka, Eagan
District 4, Seat One (three-year term) – Paul Bakken, Eagan, incumbent
District 4, Seat Two (one-year term) – Michael Cahn, Rosemount; Brian Freeman, Eagan; Jenny Hoeft, Hastings; Greg Oxley, Eagan; Ian Ziese, Eagan
Candidate biographical information can be found at dakotaelectric.com/about-us/annual-meeting-election.
Annual meeting reports will be made available online so that members unable to attend in-person will still have access to the information. Members should watch the cooperative’s website and social media channels to access the reports.
