Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous search process and considered many qualified candidates, according to a Dakota Electric release.
Hentges has served in management at Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative, Jordan, since 2005, with the past seven years as the cooperative’s CEO. Hentges will assume responsibilities at Dakota Electric on March 6, providing overlap of leadership and sufficient time for a smooth transition, the release said.
“We had many excellent candidates apply,” Board Chair Paul Bakken said. “We believe Ryan has the proven track record and leadership qualities necessary to ensure Dakota Electric continues providing our members with exceptional and reliable service.”
“Dakota Electric has a strong reputation in the community, excellent reliability numbers and a team of employees who provide top-tier member services,” Hentges said. “I look forward to leading this outstanding team.”
Hentges’ accomplishments include leading the efforts to develop a culture of leadership, achieving a balanced power supply portfolio and strengthening the use and adoption of smart grid technologies to increase member satisfaction and reliability while maintaining rate competitiveness, among other achievements, the release said.
Hentges earned a juris doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and an undergraduate degree from St. Cloud State University.
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 112,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
