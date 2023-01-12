gen dak ele ceo

Dakota Electric’s Board Chair Paul Bakken (left) with new CEO Ryan Hentges.

 Photo contributed by Joe Miller

Greg Miller to retire in April

Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous search process and considered many qualified candidates, according to a Dakota Electric release.

Tags

Load comments