Youth baseball players have an opportunity to learn baseball from staff at the Minnesota Twins organization during their visit to Farmington on May 21.
Boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 12 can participate in the free “2022 Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinic,” which teaches basic fundamentals including hitting, fielding and throwing. No registration is required; participants can just show up (9-11 a.m.) at Levi Dodge Middle School, Field 1, 4200 208th St. W. In the event of rain, the clinic will be relocated to the indoor gym at Dodge Middle School.
The Twins will provide most of the equipment; however, youth participants are asked to bring their own ball gloves. Twins staff will also provide positive messages about staying in school and away from drugs and alcohol.
Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, the clinic program serves as a way for the ball club to promote the game to boys and girls. Funding for clinics is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy. Great River Energy provides wholesale power to Dakota Electric and 27 other electric distribution cooperatives. Dakota Electric officials said they would like to thank Farmington Community Education for hosting the event. For more information or a complete 2022 Twins Youth Clinics schedule, visit www.playballmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.