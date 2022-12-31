Dakota Electric Board members Margaret Schreiner and Bill Middlecamp (both on right) presented a check to Dakota Child and Family Clinic staff (from left) Kelly Kenley, executive director and Heather Tidd, community engagement director.
Dakota Electric Board Member Margaret Schreiner (second from left) presented a $10,000 check to 360 Communities personnel (from left) Allison Larson, Laurie Bolin and Cora Breeze.
Photo submitted
Dakota Electric Board Member Margaret Schreiner (second from right) presented a check to Dakota City board members (from left) Rhonda Rademacher, Kris Akin and Sue Strese.
Photo submitted
Dakota Electric Association, along with CoBank, one of its lenders, recently donated $20,000 to three community organizations. 360 Communities received $10,000, and Dakota Child and Family Clinic and Dakota City Heritage Village received $5,000 each. Dakota Electric’s donations were matched by CoBank through the company’s “Sharing Success” grant program.
360 Communities provides hope and support to more than 16,000 individuals each year from over 45 locations providing a variety of programs, including food shelves, violence prevention and intervention, educational support and more.
Dakota Child and Family Clinic is a nonprofit health care clinic in Burnsville that serves the health needs of children and adults regardless of their ability to pay.
Dakota City Heritage Village offers visitors the chance to experience rural life in Dakota County in the late 1800s and early 1900s through costumed interpreters and demonstrations at the historic village and museum at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.
“We are happy to partner with Dakota Electric for more than 10 years through our Sharing Success program and provide such necessary help to quality community organizations in the area,” said Matt Hale of CoBank.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to double our donation through CoBank’s grant,” said Dakota Electric’s President and CEO Greg Miller. “CoBank’s matching grant program makes our donations go even farther.”
Through the matching program, CoBank and cooperatives across the United States, have donated nearly $66 million since 2012. Dakota Electric and CoBank have provided $135,000 locally in that time.
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 112,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
CoBank is a $170 billion cooperative bank serving industries across rural America. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 76,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.
