Dakota Electric Association, along with CoBank, one of its lenders, recently donated $20,000 to three community organizations. 360 Communities received $10,000, and Dakota Child and Family Clinic and Dakota City Heritage Village received $5,000 each. Dakota Electric’s donations were matched by CoBank through the company’s “Sharing Success” grant program.

360 Communities provides hope and support to more than 16,000 individuals each year from over 45 locations providing a variety of programs, including food shelves, violence prevention and intervention, educational support and more.

