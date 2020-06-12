Dakota Electric Association, along with CoBank, one of its lenders, recently donated $20,000 to three community organizations. 360 Communities will receive $10,000, and ProAct and Dakota County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will receive $5,000 each.
Dakota Electric’s donations were matched by CoBank through the company’s “Sharing Success” grant program. 360 Communities received $5,000 from Dakota Electric and another $5,000 from CoBank and provides hope and support to more than 16,000 individuals each year with a variety of programs.
ProAct received $2,500 from Dakota Electric and another $2,500 from CoBank and is dedicated to serving people with disabilities and other barriers to employment and community inclusion. ProAct provides a wide range of client services that enhance employment skills and self-sufficiency capabilities. The organization serves the Twin Cities, western Wisconsin and southern Minnesota with quality workplace employees and assembly, packaging and light manufacturing products and services.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon received $2,500 from Dakota Electric and another $2,500 from CoBank and is a comprehensive program that creates awareness for the purpose of connecting U.S. military service members and their families with community support, training, services and resources. There are 10 Minnesota cities involved in the program and providing assistance to local military personnel and their families.
“What great organizations to support,” said Cliff Bolstad of CoBank. “We are glad that Dakota Electric has utilized our Sharing Success program for eight years now and provided such necessary help to quality community organizations in the area.”
“We are happy to have the opportunity to double our donation through CoBank’s grant,” said Dakota Electric’s President and CEO Greg Miller. “This year, with what our community is facing due to COVID-19, we are glad that CoBank increased its matching grant amount making our donations go even farther.”
A customer-owned, non-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy cooperative.
