Oct. 2-8 is National 4-H Week, and Dakota County is celebrating the 4-H youths who have made an impact on the community, and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world.
The 4-H youth development program provides experiences where young people can “learn by doing,” which encourages them to experiment, innovate and think independently. 4-H programs are offered through school-based, after-school and camp settings, as well as within community clubs, where groups meet regularly to work on projects, perform community service and develop leadership skills. Through this unique process, youths obtain essential life skills such as problem-solving, decision making, coping and communicating.
“4-H provides positive non-school learning opportunities that are critical for the development of young people,” said Jennifer Skuza, associate dean for the Center for Youth Development and Minnesota 4-H state director. “As a result, 4-H youth are able to contribute and make a difference in positive ways in their homes, schools and communities throughout Minnesota.”
Today’s 4-H projects include the traditional and still popular agriculture and animal science projects, but young people also work on cutting-edge technology projects, such as aquatic robotics, digital photography, community service and environmental projects – like maintaining local hiking trails and testing water in area streams for contaminants.
“I think 4-H has offered me the ability to explore and expand new areas of interest in my life from aerospace to gardening and more. 4-H has allowed me to grow as a leader in my community, providing me the opportunity to coordinate volunteer events, youth activities, and gardening and food pantry projects,” said Patrick Grunklee, Dakota County 4-H Federation youth president.
Recent findings from Tufts University’s 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that young people in 4-H are three times more likely to contribute to their communities than those not participating in 4-H. The Tufts research discovered that the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that 4-H’ers receive play a vital role in helping them actively contribute to their communities. In Dakota County, more than 1,200 4-H members and 350 volunteers are involved in 4-H.
Learn more about 4-H in Minnesota and how to get involved at www.4-H.umn.edu or contact Kirsten Pederson, extension educator, at 651-480-7722 or kapeders@umn.edu.
