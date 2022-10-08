Oct. 2-8 is National 4-H Week, and Dakota County is celebrating the 4-H youths who have made an impact on the community, and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world.

The 4-H youth development program provides experiences where young people can “learn by doing,” which encourages them to experiment, innovate and think independently. 4-H programs are offered through school-based, after-school and camp settings, as well as within community clubs, where groups meet regularly to work on projects, perform community service and develop leadership skills. Through this unique process, youths obtain essential life skills such as problem-solving, decision making, coping and communicating.

Tags

Load comments