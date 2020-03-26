Some Dakota County residents have reported phone calls, text messages and door-to-door scams about COVID-19 testing kits, bogus cures, health insurance and donating to fraudulent charities — all preying on virus-related fears.
Here are tips to protect yourself:
• Do not respond to calls, texts or emails from unknown numbers or organizations.
• Avoid clicking on any links or opening email attachments.
• Use trusted sources — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Minnesota Department of Health — for facts about COVID-19.
• Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so it appears that an incoming call is from a local number or from a company or a government agency that you know and trust.
• Never share personal or financial information over the phone or through email or text messages.
COVID-19 scams can be reported by calling 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.