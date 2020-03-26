Some Dakota County residents have reported phone calls, text messages and door-to-door scams about COVID-19 testing kits, bogus cures, health insurance and donating to fraudulent charities — all preying on virus-related fears.

Here are tips to protect yourself:

• Do not respond to calls, texts or emails from unknown numbers or organizations.

• Avoid clicking on any links or opening email attachments.

• Use trusted sources — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Minnesota Department of Health — for facts about COVID-19.

• Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so it appears that an incoming call is from a local number or from a company or a government agency that you know and trust.

• Never share personal or financial information over the phone or through email or text messages.

COVID-19 scams can be reported by calling 911.

Tags

Load comments