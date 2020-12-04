The Dakota County Board voted Tuesday, Dec. 1, to waive annual liquor license fees for bars and event venues under the county’s jurisdiction. The fee waiver applies to 2021.
Board Member Mike Slavik proposed the fee waiver as the board was to approve eight liquor license applications from restaurants, golf courses and event venues. Each license would have carried a $4,105 fee.
“We hope this helps a little in saving our struggling local businesses,” said Slavik, who is board chair. The board approved the waiver 7-0.
The county fee waiver does not apply to city-issued liquor licenses, but commissioners said some cities in Dakota County are considering similar action or have already taken action to do so.
